ING FM Downgrades bpost (EBR:BPOST)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ING FM downgraded their outlook for bpost (EBR:BPOST) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 188K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOST by 11.92% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 419K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing an increase of 52.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOST by 53.26% over the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 8.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOST by 6.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 767K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOST by 14.61% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 38K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in bpost. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPOST is 0.05%, a decrease of 29.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.24% to 9,154K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.