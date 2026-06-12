Markets

ING Cuts TMBThanachart Bank Stake To 19.5% In EUR 243 Mln Buyback

June 12, 2026 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dutch bank ING Groep N.V.(ING, INGA.AS, INN1.DE, 1INGA.MI) announced on Friday that it has cut its stake in Thailand's TMBThanachart Bank or TTB to 19.5 percent from 23.1 percent by participating in the lender's share buyback program.

The company received gross proceeds of about 243 million euros from the transaction, based on current exchange rates. ING said it did not expect the transaction to have a material impact on its profit and loss account, shareholders' equity or capital ratios.

The Group acquired its stake after TMB Bank merged with Thanachart Bank to form TMBThanachart Bank.

In pre market activity on NYSE, shares of ING were up 0.84 percent, changing hands at $29.93, after closing Thursday's regular session 3.38 percent higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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