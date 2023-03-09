ING completes Ant Group's first sustainability-linked derivative deal worth $400 mln

SINGAPORE, March 10 (Reuters) - ING said on Friday that it has completed Ant Group's first sustainability-linked derivative transaction worth $400 million, which is also the first in China's technology sector.

The deal will give Ant Group, a financial affiliate of China's tech giant Alibaba Group Holding 9988.HK, incentives for reaching greenhouse gas emission targets, ING said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

