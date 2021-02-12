ING beats estimates with Q4 pretax profit of 1.05 bln euros; to restore dividend

Updates with details of earnings; loan provisions down from a year ago

AMSTERDAM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - ING Groep NVINGA.AS, the largest Dutch bank, on Friday reported better than expected fourth quarter pre-tax earnings of 1.05 billion euros ($1.27 billion), as the company incurred lower loan losses than it did earlier in the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts had forecast pretax profit of 649 million euros, according to Refinitiv data. The earnings were still well below the 1.34 billion euros in pretax profit ING reported in the fourth quarter of 2019.

"Demand for business and consumer loans has declined, given the lower economic activity and increased uncertainty," said CEO Stephen van Rijswijk in a statement.

However, "Considerably more customers are choosing ING as their bank for investment products, which has resulted in healthy growth of fee and commission income."

Provisions for bad loans fell 51% to 208 million from the same period a year earlier, when the company was forced to write off several large individual corporate loans.

Net interest margins declined to 1.41% in the fourth quarter, down from 1.57% at the end of 2019 but higher from 1.38% in the third quarter of 2020.

ING said it would propose a 12 cent dividend for the quarter, pending approval from the European Central Bank.

($1 = 0.8244 euros)

