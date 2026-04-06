ING Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of ING Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (Symbol: IAE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.42, changing hands as high as $7.50 per share. ING Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAE's low point in its 52 week range is $5.2986 per share, with $8.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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