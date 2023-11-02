ING announces new buyback programme, Q3 net profit beats estimates

Adds CEO's quote, context

Nov 2 (Reuters) - ING Groep INGA.AS, the largest Dutch bank, on Thursday announced its second share buyback programme of the year, of up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.65 billion), following third-quarter net profits that more than doubled from the previous year.

The bank, which serves around 37 million customers, corporate clients and financial institutions in more than 40 countries, stressed that it remains vigilant as global economic growth is slowing.

The banking sector has been one of the main beneficiaries of rising interest rates over the last two years to curb inflation, but central banks seem now to be at the end of this cycle of monetary tightening.

"The cycle of recent central bank rate hikes, which helped the recovery of our profitability after a prolonged period of negative rates, appears to have paused. We are conscious of the public discussions on saving rates and, depending on developments in the competitive landscape, our liability margins may reduce somewhat from current levels," CEO Steven van Rijswijk said in a statement.

The interest margin for the period reached 1.57%, up from 1.28% a year earlier.

Net additions to loan loss provisions amounted to 183 million euros, lower than 322 million euros expected in the company-compiled consensus. Operating expenses were under control and risk costs were low, the bank added.

Other European banks such as HSBC, UniCredit, BBVA or Deutsche Bank have recently announced share buybacks programmes or the intention to launch them soon.

The bank's net profit rose 103% to 1.98 billion euros between July and September, beating the 1.83 billion euros in a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.9437 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Matteo Allievi; Editnig by Kim Coghill)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com, matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com))

