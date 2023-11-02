ING announces new buyback programme, Q3 net profit beats estimates

Nov 2 (Reuters) - ING Groep INGA.AS, the largest Dutch bank, on Thursday announced its second share buyback programme of the year, of up to 2.5 billion euros, following third-quarter net profits that were more than double the previous year.

The bank, which serves around 37 million customers, corporate clients and financial institutions in more than 40 countries, also said its net profit rose 103% to 1.98 billion euros between July and September, beating the 1.83 billion euros in a company-compiled consensus.

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Matteo Allievi; Editnig by Kim Coghill)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com, matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.