News & Insights

ING announces new buyback programme, Q3 net profit beats estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 02, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Diana Mandiá and Matteo Allievi Editnig by Kim Coghill for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - ING Groep INGA.AS, the largest Dutch bank, on Thursday announced its second share buyback programme of the year, of up to 2.5 billion euros, following third-quarter net profits that were more than double the previous year.

The bank, which serves around 37 million customers, corporate clients and financial institutions in more than 40 countries, also said its net profit rose 103% to 1.98 billion euros between July and September, beating the 1.83 billion euros in a company-compiled consensus.

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Matteo Allievi; Editnig by Kim Coghill)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com, matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.