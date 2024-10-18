INFY Q2 Earnings Match: Can Strong Sales View Lift the Stock?

Infosys INFY reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 19 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 5.6% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 18 cents.

INFY’s fiscal second-quarter revenues improved 3.7% to $4.894 billion from the year-ago quarter’s revenues of $4.72 billion. The top line marginally surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.89 billion. The robust growth in the top line can be attributed to large deals and stable demand across Financial Services, Manufacturing, Energy, Utilities, Resources & Services and Communication segments. Infosys also experienced growth in all of its geographical end markets.

Top-Line Details of Infosys

Revenues across North America recorded a year-over-year decline of 2.6% on a reported basis. Revenues across India, Europe and the Rest of the World increased 14.7%, 16.7% and 4.8%, respectively, on a reported basis. On a constant currency (cc) basis, North America registered a decline of 2.7%. On a cc basis, India, Europe and the Rest of the World registered growth of 16%, 15.5% and 3.8%, respectively.

Segment-wise, revenues from Manufacturing increased 13.5% to $768 million, Financial Services revenues grew 2.8% to $1.33 billion and Energy, Utilities, Resources & Services sales climbed 10.7% to $660 million. Communication rose 7.9% to $582 million, and Hi-Tech division sales increased 5.6% to $391.5 million.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the company’s Retail segment revenues declined 9.2% to $651 million. Life Sciences revenues declined 2.7% to $357 million. The Others business unit’s revenues decreased 2.4% to $151.7 million.

Infosys added 86 clients in the fiscal second quarter. It signed multiple large deals of contract values worth $2.4 billion. The company reported that its clients, worth more than $100 million, now add up to 41, up from 39 in the year-ago quarter and 40 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

INFY’s Other Financial Details

Gross profits increased 3.2% year over year to $1.49 billion. The gross margin contracted 20 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 30.5%.

The company’s operating income increased 3.3% year over year to $1.03 billion. Meanwhile, the operating margin contracted 10 bps to 21.1% year over year.

Infosys ended the fiscal second quarter with consolidated cash and investments of $4.63 billion, up from $4.31 billion recorded in the previous quarter. During the fiscal second quarter, the company generated a free cash flow of $839 million.

INFY Raises FY25 Outlook

Buoyed by the strong fiscal second-quarter performance, Infosys raised its revenue guidance for fiscal 2025. The company now projects full-year revenues to grow 3.75-4.50% on a cc basis, up from the earlier guidance of 3-4%. Moreover, it expects fiscal 2025 operating margin in the range of 20-22%.

Infosys currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

