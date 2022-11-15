INFY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Infosys Ltd. (Symbol: INFY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.02, changing hands as high as $20.06 per share. Infosys Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INFY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INFY's low point in its 52 week range is $16.39 per share, with $26.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.98.

