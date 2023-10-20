INFY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Infosys Ltd. (Symbol: INFY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.98, changing hands as low as $16.96 per share. Infosys Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INFY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INFY's low point in its 52 week range is $14.712 per share, with $20.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.96.
