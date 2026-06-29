InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Soars 11.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) shares soared 11.1% in the last trading session to close at $10.05. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 0.1% loss over the past four weeks.

The sharp rise in INFU shares can be attributed to robust buying interest, supported by unusually high trading volume and improving investor sentiment. Optimism surrounding InfuSystem's strengthening earnings profile, continued expansion of its Patient Services business and the recently authorized $20 million share repurchase program likely boosted confidence in the stock. A breakout above a key technical resistance level may have further accelerated momentum-driven buying, driving the shares sharply higher.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $36.5 million, up 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For InfuSystems Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on INFU going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

InfuSystems Holdings belongs to the Zacks Medical - Products industry. Another stock from the same industry, GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC), closed the last trading session 1.3% higher at $65.76. Over the past month, GEHC has returned 3.3%.

GE HealthCare's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.04. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -1.9%. GE HealthCare currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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