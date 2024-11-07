InfuSystem reports Q3 EPS 8c, consensus 6c

Reports Q3 revenue $35.3M, consensus $34.48M. Q3 Richard DiIorio said, “Our Q3 financial results reflect the forecasted acceleration in our business in the second half of the year. We saw significant growth in both our top- and bottom-line results, accompanied by strong cash flow. The record revenue of $35.3M which represents organic growth of 11% was driven by strong growth in our oncology and rental businesses, and ramping revenue in wound care third-party payer revenues. Our cash flow from operations in the quarter was very strong coming in at $9.8M and was used to pay down debt and repurchase stock as part of our repurchase program. During the quarter, we entered into two new strategic partnerships…Our core businesses, oncology and equipment rentals and sales, continue to grow and deliver strong operating returns as we pursue and ramp our major strategic initiatives in wound care and biomedical services. Our momentum is strong and we are excited about the future of InfuSystem (INFU). I am immensely proud of our team, as these results are a testament to their dedication, execution, and unwavering commitment to our patients and the inherent strength of our business”.

