InfuSystem Holdings, Inc Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - InfuSystem Holdings, Inc (INFU) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.23 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $2.60 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $36.93 million from $36.00 million last year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.23 Mln. vs. $2.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $36.93 Mln vs. $36.00 Mln last year.

Full Year 2026 Guidance: pro-forma net revenue growth is estimated to be between 6% to 8% for 2026

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