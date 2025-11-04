InfuSystem Holdings, Inc Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - InfuSystem Holdings, Inc (INFU) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.25 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $1.80 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $36.48 million from $35.32 million last year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.25 Mln. vs. $1.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $36.48 Mln vs. $35.32 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.