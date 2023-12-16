InfuSystem Holdings (FRA:1TZ) Price Target Increased by 5.79% to 14.24

The average one-year price target for InfuSystem Holdings (FRA:1TZ) has been revised to 14.24 / share. This is an increase of 5.79% from the prior estimate of 13.46 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.88 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.04% from the latest reported closing price of 9.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in InfuSystem Holdings. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 15.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TZ is 0.18%, an increase of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.45% to 15,898K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 2,000K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 940K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TZ by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Meros Investment Management holds 880K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TZ by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 847K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 819K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares, representing an increase of 15.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TZ by 23.89% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.