$INFU Earnings Preview: Recent $INFU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$INFU ($INFU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $35,599,785 and earnings of $0.08 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $INFU stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$INFU Insider Trading Activity

$INFU insiders have traded $INFU stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INFU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD DILORIO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $364,465 .

. KENNETH D. EICHENBAUM purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $23,560

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$INFU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $INFU stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.