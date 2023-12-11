News & Insights

Infroneer to buy Japan Wind Development from Bain Capital for $1.37 bln - Nikkei

December 11, 2023 — 05:57 pm EST

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Infroneer Holdings 5076.T has planned to buy wind power company Japan Wind Development from U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital for about 200 billion yen ($1.37 billion), Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday.

The deal will provide the civil engineering group an avenue to expand its construction and maintenance business in the wind power sector, according to the Nikkei, as the country looks to reduce carbon emissions.

Infroneer has said it would focus on the renewable energy market as part of its medium-term business plan ending fiscal 2024, according to the Nikkei report.

The company has developed an onshore wind farm in northern Japan's Akita prefecture and sold the project to an investment fund in 2022, the Nikkei reported.

Infroneer could not be immediately reached for comment.

($1 = 146.1300 yen)

