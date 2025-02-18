News & Insights

INFRONEER And Accenture Form JV For Innovative Infrastructure Solutions In Japan

(RTTNews) - INFRONEER Holdings and Accenture (ACN) announced an agreement to form a joint venture named INFRONEER Strategy & Innovation. The joint venture aims to address key issues and promote innovation for the safe and efficient construction and operation of infrastructure in Japan. The investment structure consists of 81% ownership by INFRONEER HD and 19% ownership by Accenture. The joint venture will be established on April 1, 2025, with approximately 100 employees.

