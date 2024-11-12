INFRONEER Adjusts Bond Conversion Price Amid Dividend Payout

INFRONEER Holdings Inc. (JP:5076) has released an update.

INFRONEER Holdings Inc. has adjusted the conversion price of its Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2029 following an extraordinary dividend payment. The new conversion price is set at ¥1,808, down from ¥1,853.5, reflecting the company’s strategic financial adjustments. This move highlights INFRONEER’s commitment to aligning its financial instruments with market conditions.

