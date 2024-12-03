Infratil Opens Bond Exchange Offer for NZ Investors

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Infratil Limited has opened an exchange offer for its New Zealand resident bondholders, allowing them to swap their maturing IFT260 bonds for new six-year bonds with a fixed interest rate of 6.00% per annum. The new bonds, maturing in December 2030, will be listed on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT360. Interested investors must submit their applications by December 10, 2024, to participate in this opportunity.

For further insights into IFUUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.