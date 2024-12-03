News & Insights

Infratil Opens Bond Exchange Offer for NZ Investors

December 03, 2024 — 03:44 pm EST

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Infratil Limited has opened an exchange offer for its New Zealand resident bondholders, allowing them to swap their maturing IFT260 bonds for new six-year bonds with a fixed interest rate of 6.00% per annum. The new bonds, maturing in December 2030, will be listed on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT360. Interested investors must submit their applications by December 10, 2024, to participate in this opportunity.

