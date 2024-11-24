Infratil Limited Updates Interim Dividend Rate for Investors

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Infratil Limited has announced an update regarding its interim dividend for Australian investors, setting the foreign exchange rate at 0.89825 AUD to be used for the payment on December 10, 2024. This rate reflects the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s rate as of November 22, 2024. Investors should note these updates as they plan their financial strategies.

