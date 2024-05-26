News & Insights

Infratil Limited Unveils New Fixed-Rate Bond Offer

May 26, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Infratil Limited has launched a new fixed-rate bond offer for New Zealand investors, with options for both a firm offer and an exchange offer for maturing bonds. The 7½ year unsecured bonds, set to mature in December 2031, promise a minimum interest rate of 6.75% per annum. Interested investors can participate in the bookbuild process or exchange their maturing IFT230 bonds for the new issuance.

