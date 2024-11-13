Infratil Limited Reports Robust Earnings Growth

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Infratil Limited has reported a 25% increase in operational earnings for the half year, with major contributions from CDC, One NZ, and Wellington Airport. Despite a net loss due to revaluation impacts, Infratil delivered a total shareholder return of 14.5%, significantly outperforming the NZX50’s growth. The company remains optimistic about its investment outlook amid global economic challenges.

For further insights into IFUUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.