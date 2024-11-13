News & Insights

Infratil Limited Reports Robust Earnings Growth

November 13, 2024 — 03:44 pm EST

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Infratil Limited has reported a 25% increase in operational earnings for the half year, with major contributions from CDC, One NZ, and Wellington Airport. Despite a net loss due to revaluation impacts, Infratil delivered a total shareholder return of 14.5%, significantly outperforming the NZX50’s growth. The company remains optimistic about its investment outlook amid global economic challenges.

