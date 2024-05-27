News & Insights

Infratil Limited Expands Share Capital

May 27, 2024 — 05:48 pm EDT

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Infratil Limited has announced the issuance of 4,706,468 new fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $10.62367718 each, representing a 0.57% increase in the total number of shares. This move is part of the payment for incentive fees to Morrison Infrastructure Management Limited for management services. The shares, ranking equally with existing ones, were authorized by a board resolution and approved by shareholders.

