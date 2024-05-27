News & Insights

Infratil Limited Announces New Security Quotations

May 27, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Infratil Limited has announced the application for quotation of new securities, with a total of 4,706,468 ordinary fully paid securities set to be quoted on the stock exchange as of May 28, 2024. This move indicates Infratil’s latest financial maneuver as they continue to expand their market presence.

