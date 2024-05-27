Infratil Limited Announces New Security Quotations

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Infratil Limited has announced the application for quotation of new securities, with a total of 4,706,468 ordinary fully paid securities set to be quoted on the stock exchange as of May 28, 2024. This move indicates Infratil’s latest financial maneuver as they continue to expand their market presence.

For further insights into IFUUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.