Infratil Limited Announces New Bond Offer for Investors

November 27, 2024 — 03:48 pm EST

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Infratil Limited has launched a new offer of six-year unsecured, unsubordinated fixed-rate bonds, maturing in December 2030, aimed at New Zealand investors. The offer includes a $50 million Firm Offer and a $100 million Exchange Offer, providing existing bondholders the chance to exchange maturing bonds for new ones. The bonds promise a minimum interest rate of 6% per annum, with the final rate set to be announced following a bookbuild process.

Stocks mentioned

IFUUF

