Infratil Limited Announces New Bond Offer for Investors

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Infratil Limited has launched a new offer of six-year unsecured, unsubordinated fixed-rate bonds, maturing in December 2030, aimed at New Zealand investors. The offer includes a $50 million Firm Offer and a $100 million Exchange Offer, providing existing bondholders the chance to exchange maturing bonds for new ones. The bonds promise a minimum interest rate of 6% per annum, with the final rate set to be announced following a bookbuild process.
For further insights into IFUUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
- ETH, ETHQ, ETHX: 3 Ethereum ETFs to Boost Portfolio Returns
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.