Infratil Director Boosts Shareholding in Strategic Move

October 28, 2024 — 10:58 pm EDT

Infratil Limited director Andrew John Clark has increased his holdings in the company through an off-market transfer of shares, raising his total from 402,169 to 443,341 shares. The transaction, valued at approximately $498,592, reflects a strategic move in his investment portfolio. This development is likely to draw attention from investors interested in Infratil’s financial activities.

