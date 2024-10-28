Infratil Director Boosts Shareholding in Strategic Move

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Infratil Limited director Andrew John Clark has increased his holdings in the company through an off-market transfer of shares, raising his total from 402,169 to 443,341 shares. The transaction, valued at approximately $498,592, reflects a strategic move in his investment portfolio. This development is likely to draw attention from investors interested in Infratil’s financial activities.

For further insights into IFUUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.