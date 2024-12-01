Infratil Director Anne Urlwin Increases Shareholding

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.
Infratil Limited’s director Anne June Urlwin has increased her stake in the company by acquiring 4,000 additional ordinary shares, bringing her total to 24,829 shares. This transaction, valued at NZD 50,745.20, underscores Urlwin’s significant influence within the company. Investors may find this move noteworthy as it highlights a director’s confidence in Infratil’s future performance.
