Infratil CEO Completes Share Transfer Deal

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Infratil Limited’s CEO, Paul Joseph Charles Newfield, has undergone an off-market transfer of 936,558 ordinary shares to Pekara Pty Limited as trustee for the Podgora Trust, with no change in the total number of shares held. The transaction involved no cash consideration and was not conducted during a closed period, ensuring compliance with the company’s trading policies.

