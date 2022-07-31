Infratil announces MEAG as minority investor for U.S.-based Longroad Energy

Aug 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand's infrastructure investor Infratil Ltd IFT.NZ on Monday said MEAG, asset manager for German reinsurance firm Munich Re, would invest $300 million for a 12% stake in the U.S.-based Longroad Energy Holdings.

The minority investment by MEAG supports Longroad's plans to increase its renewable development activity and scale, with the additional capital to be used to fund its 4.5 gigawatt of development projects, Infratil said.

The company, with a 40% stake in Longroad, said it, along with New Zealand Superannuation Fund will further invest $100 million each in the renewable energy firm.

The transaction follows Infratil's NZ$1.7 billion ($1.07 billion) divestiture of its Vodafone New Zealand's passive mobile towers in July, as telecom firms look to cut debt and focus on their active mobile assets.

Infratil's Chief Executive Officer Jason Boyes said the implied pre-money valuation of the company's stake on deal completion would be $800 million, far exceeding an independent valuation of $220 million as at 31 March.

Globally, the demand for renewable energy sources has risen as companies push to achieve net zero emissions amid surging prices of coal and gas.

"This investment is a significant step to further increase the US renewable portfolio for Munich Re," said Alexander Poll, MEAG's senior investment manager.

The deal is expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2022, after which Infratil would have invested a net $112 million in Longroad Energy since 2016. [https://reut.rs/3bhqyLN]

($1 = 1.5929 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

