Infrastructure Stock Up 67% This Past Year Just Drew a New $6 Million Investment

Key Points

Candelo Capital Management initiated a 49,088-share position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter.

Post-trade, the quarter-end position for Granite Construction was $5.66 million.

Granite Construction now accounts for 5.05% of fund AUM, placing it within the fund's top five holdings.

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Candelo Capital Management disclosed a new position in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) on February 17, 2026, acquiring 49,088 shares in an estimated $5.66 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Candelo Capital Management LP established a new position in Granite Construction by purchasing 49,088 shares. The reported quarter-end value of the stake totaled $5.66 million, with the increase reflecting the addition of new shares and changes in the company’s stock price over the period.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund, now representing 5.05% of Candelo’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE:ATI: $7.28 million (6.6% of AUM) NYSE:TDY: $6.74 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSE:UNP: $5.75 million (5.2% of AUM) NYSE:GVA: $5.66 million (5.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:MKSI: $5.61 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of Friday, Granite Construction shares were priced at $120.73, up 67% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 20% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $120.73 Market capitalization $5.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.42 billion Net income (TTM) $193.00 million

Company snapshot

Granite Construction delivers heavy civil infrastructure construction and produces construction materials such as aggregates and asphalt.

The firm generates revenue through large-scale public and private construction projects, as well as the sale of construction materials to internal and external customers.

It serves federal, state, and local government agencies, transportation authorities, utilities, developers, and industrial clients across the United States.

Granite Construction is a leading U.S. infrastructure contractor with a diversified portfolio spanning transportation, water, and complex site development projects. The company leverages nearly a century of operational experience to execute projects for both public and private sector clients, supported by integrated materials production capabilities.

What this transaction means for investors

Grantice just delivered a record year operationally. Revenue climbed to roughly $4.4 billion in 2025, up about 10% year over year, while net income attributable to shareholders surged to about $193 million, up over 60% from the prior year. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA jumped 30% to roughly $527 million, reflecting improved margins and stronger project execution across its construction and materials businesses.



Perhaps more important for long-term investors is the visibility Granite now has into future growth. The company ended the year with nearly $7 billion in committed and awarded projects, a record pipeline that management says should support continued revenue expansion as public infrastructure spending remains strong.



The stock’s performance reflects that momentum. Shares have climbed about 67% over the past year and are up roughly 5% so far in 2026, even as the broader market has slipped about 3%. All of this to say that with this underlying momentum, it’s not hard to see why a fund like Candelo would be stepping in to buy shares.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Teledyne Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Union Pacific. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.