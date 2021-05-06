US Markets
KKR

Infrastructure investor John Laing confirms talks on possible takeover offer from KKR

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

Infrastructure investor John Laing Group said on Thursday it was in talks with KKR & Co Inc regarding a possible takeover offer by the private equity firm.

May 6 (Reuters) - Infrastructure investor John Laing Group JLG.L said on Thursday it was in talks with KKR & Co Inc KKR.N regarding a possible takeover offer by the private equity firm.

The company said the deadline for KKR to announce a firm intention to make an offer, if any, was June 3.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: abyjose.koilparambil.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular