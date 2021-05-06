Infrastructure investor John Laing confirms talks on possible takeover offer from KKR

May 6 (Reuters) - Infrastructure investor John Laing Group JLG.L said on Thursday it was in talks with KKR & Co Inc KKR.N regarding a possible takeover offer by the private equity firm.

The company said the deadline for KKR to announce a firm intention to make an offer, if any, was June 3.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: abyjose.koilparambil.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.