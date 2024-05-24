Infrastructure Fund Announces Upcoming Dividend

International Clean Power Dividend Fund (TSE:IS) has released an update.

Infrastructure Dividend Split Corp. has declared a May 2024 dividend of $0.125 per Class A share, payable on June 14, with the record date set for May 31. The Fund, managed by Toronto-based Middlefield Group, is not currently DRIP eligible but is in the process of applying for the program. Middlefield, a specialist equity income asset manager, offers a range of dividend-focused investment products.

