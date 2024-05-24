News & Insights

Stocks

Infrastructure Fund Announces Upcoming Dividend

May 24, 2024 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

International Clean Power Dividend Fund (TSE:IS) has released an update.

Infrastructure Dividend Split Corp. has declared a May 2024 dividend of $0.125 per Class A share, payable on June 14, with the record date set for May 31. The Fund, managed by Toronto-based Middlefield Group, is not currently DRIP eligible but is in the process of applying for the program. Middlefield, a specialist equity income asset manager, offers a range of dividend-focused investment products.

For further insights into TSE:IS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.