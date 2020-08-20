Infrastructure firm John Laing unlikely to meet investment target due to virus crisis

Contributors
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Infrastructure investor John Laing Group said on Thursday it was unlikely to meet its target of 1 billion pounds of investments by the end of 2021, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and its business.

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Infrastructure investor John Laing Group JLG.L said on Thursday it was unlikely to meet its target of 1 billion pounds of investments by the end of 2021, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and its business.

"Low investment activity in the period, largely due to delays in public procurement and bid processes from 2020 to 2021, driven by COVID-19 disruption," the British company said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Muvija M in Bengaluru)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More