Infrastructure firm John Laing unlikely to meet investment target due to virus crisis

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Infrastructure investor John Laing Group JLG.L said on Thursday it was unlikely to meet its target of 1 billion pounds of investments by the end of 2021, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and its business.

"Low investment activity in the period, largely due to delays in public procurement and bid processes from 2020 to 2021, driven by COVID-19 disruption," the British company said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Muvija M in Bengaluru)

