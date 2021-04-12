Infrastructure Deal to Send These Internet Stocks Surging

(Chicago)

This infrastructure package is a big deal in many ways. Not only has it been—and will it be—a major market-mover, but the deal is also expansive and intricate in scope. For example, did you know that $100 bn has been specifically earmarked for increasing internet connectivity/infrastructure, which Biden refers to as the new electricity. As one can imagine, this will creative strong returns for firms that specialize in the space. Accordingly, take a look at two stocks: Applied Materials (Nasdaq: AMAT), and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT). AMT is a chipmaker and the forthcoming expansion of internet connectivity is seen as a big driver for the chips they make. American Tower is a major provider of 5G broadband, which will be heavily supported the proposed infrastructure package.

FINSUM: If and when it passes, this package is going to be a huge market driver for years to come. These stocks seem like a no-brainer.

