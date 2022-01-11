Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had debt of US$292.9m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$333.7m over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$158.3m, its net debt is less, at about US$134.7m.

How Healthy Is Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:IEA Debt to Equity History January 11th 2022

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had liabilities of US$579.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$357.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$158.3m as well as receivables valued at US$550.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$228.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a market capitalization of US$464.4m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a very low debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.2 so it is strange to see weak interest coverage, with last year's EBIT being only 1.3 times the interest expense. So while we're not necessarily alarmed we think that its debt is far from trivial. Importantly, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 33% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last two years, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 96% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives's EBIT growth rate and interest cover definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. Taking the abovementioned factors together we do think Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives's debt poses some risks to the business. So while that leverage does boost returns on equity, we wouldn't really want to see it increase from here. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

