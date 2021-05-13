Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its quarterly results last week. It was a pretty negative result overall, with revenues of US$276m missing analyst predictions by 3.1%. Additionally, the business reported a statutory loss of US$0.91 per share, larger than the analysts had forecast prior to the result. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqCM:IEA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Following the latest results, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives' three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.83b in 2021. This would be a meaningful 9.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.38 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.81b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.41 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

Althoughthe analysts have revised their earnings forecasts for next year, they've also lifted the consensus price target 35% to US$17.50, suggesting the revised estimates are not indicative of a weaker long-term future for the business. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at US$18.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$17.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 13% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 42% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.3% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (1 is significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

