Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Surges 5.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) shares ended the last trading session 5.6% higher at $14.17. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 30.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Robust growth across renewable and specialty civil segments, and ongoing focus on sustained margin expansion have been boosting investor confidence.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +470%. Revenues are expected to be $497.56 million, up 27% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 15.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on IEA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives belongs to the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry. Another stock from the same industry, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), closed the last trading session 1.1% lower at $233.89. Over the past month, JLL has returned -3.6%.

For Jones Lang LaSalle , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +21.2% over the past month to $2.06. This represents a change of -1.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.