INFRACOMMERCE CXAAS (BSP:IFCM3) Price Target Decreased by 49.73% to 3.53

The average one-year price target for INFRACOMMERCE CXAAS (BSP:IFCM3) has been revised to 3.53 / share. This is an decrease of 49.73% from the prior estimate of 7.02 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.82 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 163.37% from the latest reported closing price of 1.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in INFRACOMMERCE CXAAS. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 29.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFCM3 is 0.00%, a decrease of 77.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.22% to 12,021K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,932K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,682K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,230K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 420K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 61.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFCM3 by 131.77% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 222K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

