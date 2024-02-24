Infracommerce CXaaS (BOVESPA:IFCM3) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for Infracommerce CXaaS (BOVESPA:IFCM3) has been revised to 2.55 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 2.38 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.82 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.73% from the latest reported closing price of 1.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infracommerce CXaaS. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFCM3 is 0.00%, a decrease of 42.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 49.30% to 5,986K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,682K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 259K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing a decrease of 62.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFCM3 by 51.76% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 238K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 218K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFCM3 by 20.81% over the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 208K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

