InfraBuild HY bond crosses line at second attempt

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (IFR) - Infrabuild Australia sold US$325m five-year non-call two senior secured bonds after reworking its offering, but had to raise the yield to 12% from initial price thoughts of 10%.

The 144A/Reg S bonds, sold through sole bookrunner JP Morgan, are expected to be rated Ba3/BB (Moody's/Fitch).

Earlier, the Australian steel manufacturing, processing, distribution and recycling business had been looking to sell a US$475m senior unsecured offering, but was forced to reduce the size and add more security for investors to make the deal more attractive.

The bond is secured by first-lien property and other assets, as well as second-lien account receivables and inventories.

Proceeds from the bond issue, along with a US$150m equity injection from the owners, will be used to refinance the company's current credit facilities and receivables, among other uses.

InfraBuild will also enter into a A$250m (US$170m) three-year senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility to support working capital, liquidity and general corporate purposes.

UK-based GFG Alliance ultimately owns InfraBuild, which was formerly named Liberty OneSteel.

The high-yield bond issue came after a proposed IPO in Australia of parts of the business, originally planned for this year, was delayed, according to Reuters.

