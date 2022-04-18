US Markets

Infowars files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

Rachna Dhanrajani Reuters
Akriti Sharma Reuters
Far-right wing website InfoWars has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, according to court documents.

The company, owned by radio host Alex Jones, listed estimated assets in the range of $0-$50,000 and estimated liabilities in the range of $1 million to $10 million, according to the court filings made on Sunday.

