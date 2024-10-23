Infotel SA Sees Stable Revenue and Positive Outlook

Infotel SA (FR:INF) has released an update.

Infotel SA reported stable Q3 2024 revenue at €70.3 million, signaling a positive turnaround after previous declines. The company saw growth in its software division, a recovery in the Banking/Finance sector, and international expansion, particularly with projects for Airbus in North America. With a promising outlook for year-end, Infotel anticipates resumed growth and improved profitability.

