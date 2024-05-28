News & Insights

Infotel SA Proposes Share Buyback Program

May 28, 2024 — 09:54 am EDT

Infotel SA (FR:INF) has released an update.

Infotel SA has announced a share buyback program, proposed for approval at the Mixed General Meeting on May 22, 2024, allowing the company to repurchase up to 10% of its capital shares at a maximum price of 120 Euros per share. With a maximum budget of approximately 83.2 million Euros, the program is aimed at market stimulation, external growth operations, share cancellation, and employee share allocation, and will run for 18 months post-approval.

