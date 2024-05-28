Infotel SA Proposes Share Buyback Program

Infotel SA (FR:INF) has released an update.

Infotel SA has announced a share buyback program, proposed for approval at the Mixed General Meeting on May 22, 2024, allowing the company to repurchase up to 10% of its capital shares at a maximum price of 120 Euros per share. With a maximum budget of approximately 83.2 million Euros, the program is aimed at market stimulation, external growth operations, share cancellation, and employee share allocation, and will run for 18 months post-approval.

For further insights into FR:INF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.