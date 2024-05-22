News & Insights

Stocks

Infotel SA Projects Growth Amidst Initial 2024 Challenges

May 22, 2024 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Infotel SA (FR:INF) has released an update.

Infotel SA has reported a slight decline in its first-quarter revenue for 2024, with a 5.6% drop to €79.1 million, attributed to a temporary slowdown in IT investments and budget cuts in the Banking sector. Despite the dip, the company secured several new projects, expects AI-related consulting missions to boost the second half of the year, and remains optimistic about growth prospects. Additionally, Infotel has announced a €2 dividend per share, payable at the end of May.

For further insights into FR:INF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.