Infotel SA Projects Growth Amidst Initial 2024 Challenges

Infotel SA (FR:INF) has released an update.

Infotel SA has reported a slight decline in its first-quarter revenue for 2024, with a 5.6% drop to €79.1 million, attributed to a temporary slowdown in IT investments and budget cuts in the Banking sector. Despite the dip, the company secured several new projects, expects AI-related consulting missions to boost the second half of the year, and remains optimistic about growth prospects. Additionally, Infotel has announced a €2 dividend per share, payable at the end of May.

For further insights into FR:INF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.