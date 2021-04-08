Infosys To Provide Business Process Management Services To ArcelorMittal

(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) announced ArcelorMittal has chosen Infosys to help accelerate the company's digital transformation journey and enable next-generation application management and business process management services for ArcelorMittal Europe.

Infosys will work with ArcelorMittal Europe, share best practices around next-generation application management services to optimize, stabilize, and transform ArcelorMittal's IT landscape. Also, Infosys will establish a state-of-the-art Business Process Management service in ArcelorMittal Europe's Business Center of Excellence shared services center.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "The need to accelerate digital transformation has never been more urgent in the manufacturing sector."

