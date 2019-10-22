Infosys To Investigate Two Anonymous Whistleblower Complaints

(RTTNews) - Indian IT consulting company Infosys Ltd.'s (INFY) Chairman Nandan Nilekani announced Tuesday that the company will conduct investigation on the two anonymous whistleblower complaints it received in a thorough and objective manner. Further, to ensure independence in these investigations, the CEO and CFO have been recused from this matter.

The company on Monday disclosed that one Board member received two anonymous complaints on September 30, 2019 - one dated September 20, 2019 titled "Disturbing unethical practices" and the second undated with the title, "Whistleblower Complaint." According to the company, the undated whistleblower complaint largely deals with allegations relating to the CEO's international travel to the US and Mumbai.

In a statement updating the steps taken in response of the complaints, Nilekani noted that the company has placed both Complaints before the Audit Committee on October 10 and before the non-executive members of the Board on October 11.

On October 16, the Company was made aware of a letter dated October 3 which was purportedly written to the Office of Whistleblower protection program, Washington D.C. This letter refers to the September 20 complaint, and to emails and voice recordings in support of the allegations.

Infosys hasn't received any of the emails or voice recordings, but the company said it will ensure that the generalized allegations are investigated to the fullest extent.

The Audit Committee has now retained the law firm of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. to conduct an independent investigation. Following which, the Board will take appropriate steps.

"Because the investigation is ongoing, there will be no further comment so that investigation may be conducted in a thorough and objective manner. At the appropriate time we will provide a summary of the investigations results. The Board is committed to uphold highest standard of corporate governance and protect the interests of all stakeholders," Nilekani noted.

