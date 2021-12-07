Markets

Infosys To Become Digital Innovation Partner For FT - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) has announced a strategic collaboration with the Financial Times. Under the partnership, Infosys will leverage digital innovation to support the creative data-led storytelling experiences for FT's readers. The FT and Infosys will also develop a 'crossword app', digitizing the traditional puzzle features of the FT.

James Lamont, Director of Strategic Partnerships said: "With Infosys' help, we can use technology better and faster to deliver Editorial features in more enterprising and eye-catching ways. The expertise Infosys provides to these newsroom projects will help foster a spirit of innovation and reader service that supports our mission to delight and inform the FT's audience."

