Infosys To Be Bp's Primary Partner For End-to-end Application Services

May 16, 2023 — 07:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Infosys Technologies Ltd. (INFY), a technology and consulting services company, announced on Tuesday, that it has signed Memorandum of Understanding or MoU with British Energy Major, bp Plc. (BP, BP.L) to be the latter's primary partner for end-to-end application services

The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Infosys will become BP's primary partner to provide end-to-end application services including development, modernization, management and maintenance. The focus will be on modernizing bp's application landscape to enhance business resilience, drive value from operational efficiencies, and build more adaptive and agile processes to speed up innovation.

In premarket activity, shares of Infosys were trading at $15.32 down 0.13% or $0.02 cents on the New York Stock Exchange.

