Infosys To Acquire Blue Acorn ICi - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Blue Acorn iCi, Adobe Platinum partner in the US. Infosys said the acquisition further strengthens its end-to-end customer experience offerings. The acquisition also deepens Infosys' capabilities in the Adobe, Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems. The company anticipates to close the acquisition during the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said, "The Blue Acorn iCi acquisition is another important milestone in Infosys' journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients and reaffirms our commitment to the Adobe ecosystem."

